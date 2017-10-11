Sampaoli: 'Argentina deserve to reach WC'

World Cup
Oct 11, 2017 at 12.30am UK at ​Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa
Ecuador
1-3
Argentina
Ibarra (1')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Messi (13', 20', 62')

Jorge Sampaoli: 'Argentina deserve to reach World Cup'

Argentina head coach Jorge Sampaoli believes that his nation "deserves" to be at the World Cup ahead of their pivotal final qualifier in Ecuador on Tuesday night.
Jorge Sampaoli has claimed that Argentina "deserve" to be at the 2018 World Cup ahead of their final qualifier on Tuesday night.

The Albiceleste, who reached the final three years ago in Brazil, sit sixth in the 10-team South American group, currently outside the qualifying places for Russia.

Argentina need a win in Ecuador to guarantee at least a playoff place, although a draw or even a defeat could be enough if other results go their way.

"Argentina has shown the personality to demonstrate what it is, superior to the rest," head coach Sampaoli is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying. "I hope we qualify because, looking beyond the numbers, Argentina deserves it.

"The message I'm spreading to the players is that they have in one hand the high [of Quito], Ecuador, the challenges and the missed goals. But on the other hand we have the conviction, our players and the chance to be 90 minutes away to the World Cup.

"We have [Lionel] Messi, all our different options and the fact that during the last two matches we have created 28 goal chances."

The top four qualify automatically and the fifth-placed side go into a playoff against Oceania winners New Zealand.

