Roger Federer "really happy" with opening win at ATP World Tour Finals

Roger Federer admits that he was "really happy" with his performance in his straight-sets win over Jack Sock at the ATP World Tour Finals.
Roger Federer has admitted that he was delighted to get off to a winning start at the ATP World Tour Finals in London.

On Sunday, the second seed ran out a 6-4 7-6 winner over Jack Sock - who is making his debut at the event - to take the first step towards claiming a seventh title.

Federer was competing for the first time in two weeks after choosing to withdraw from the Paris Masters, but the Swiss was happy to come through without dropping a set against the big-serving American.

The 36-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "I got off to a great start, my big hope was I was going to be able to play a bit more freely after that.

"The second set was tight, I missed some opportunities, the breaker could have gone either way and in the end he helped me with some double faults and some mistakes. I'm really happy that I got through somehow."

Federer will now face Alexander Zverev in his next group game after the young German came through in three sets against Marin Cilic.

ATP RankingsPoints
1Spain Rafael Nadal10,645
2Switzerland Roger Federer9,005
3Alexander Zverev4,410
4Austria Dominic Thiem3,815
5Croatia Marin Cilic3,805
6Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov3,650
7Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka3,150
8Belgium David Goffin2,975
9United States Jack Sock2,765
10Pablo Carreno Busta2,615
11Argentina Juan Martin del Potro2,595
12Serbia Novak Djokovic2,585
13United States Sam Querrey2,535
14South Africa Kevin Anderson2,480
15France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,320
16Scotland flag Andy Murray2,290
17United States John Isner2,265
18Lucas Pouille2,235
19Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,095
20Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,015
> Full Version
 