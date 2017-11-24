Nov 24, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
Attendance: 56,897
West HamWest Ham United
1-1
LeicesterLeicester City
Kouyate (45')
Ayew (79')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Albrighton (8')
Gray (79')

David Moyes: 'We need West Ham United fans to get behind team'

Moyes: 'We need fans to get behind us'
David Moyes wants West Ham United fanbase to continue getting "right behind the team" and help the Hammers climb up the Premier League table.
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 11:34 UK

David Moyes has urged the West Ham United fanbase to continue getting "right behind the team" and help the Hammers climb up the Premier League table.

The East Londoners have endured a difficult season so far but managed to claim a valuable point by coming from behind to claim a 1-1 home draw against Leicester City on Friday night.

Marc Albrighton fired the Foxes ahead after just eight minutes, but Cheikhou Kouyate headed home West Ham's equaliser on the stroke of half time.

"I thought that we were a little bit unlucky to go a goal behind," new Hammers manager Moyes told reporters after the game at the London Stadium.

"I don't know if Leicester had been in our box before that and I think it was a bit of character we showed because it could easily have gone under at that point. We kept digging in. Didn't play as well as should have in first half but we warranted going in at least drawing at half time.

"Second half was much more like us. Not just like us, much more like the crowd – it was more like Upton Park for me. There was a period of ten minutes where the crowd were right behind the team. We need it. We really do."

West Ham remain in the relegation zone but are now level on points with 17th-placed West Bromwich Albion.

