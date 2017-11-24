Team News: Vardy up top for Leicester at West Ham

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy starts up top for the Foxes as they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy starts up top for the Foxes as they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United.

Manager Claude Puel has named an unchanged side to the one that was defeated 2-0 by Manchester City last weekend.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has the support of centre-backs Wes Morgan and Harry Maguire, while Riyad Mahrez and Wilfred Ndidi form part of a midfield four.

Opposite number David Moyes is facing his first home game in charge of West Ham, and has made one switch from last time out against Watford.

Arthur Masuaku replaces skipper Mark Noble in midfield, but a front three of Manuel Lanzini, Marko Arnautovic and Andy Carroll remains.

West Ham United: Hart; Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Creswell; Obiang, Kouyate, Masuaku; Lanzini, Arnautovic, Carroll

Subs: Adrian, Rice, Noble, Quina, Fernandes, Ayew, Sakho

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Albrighton, Ndidi, Iborra, Gray; Mahrez; Vardy

Subs: Hamer, Chilwell, Dragovic, King, Okazaki, Slimani, Iheanacho