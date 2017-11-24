Team News: Vardy up top for Leicester at West Ham

Nov 24, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
vs.
LeicesterLeicester City
 

Team News: Jamie Vardy starts up top for Leicester City trip to West Ham United

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy starts up top for the Foxes as they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United.
Last Updated: Friday, November 24, 2017 at 19:22 UK

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy starts up top for the Foxes as they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United.

Manager Claude Puel has named an unchanged side to the one that was defeated 2-0 by Manchester City last weekend.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has the support of centre-backs Wes Morgan and Harry Maguire, while Riyad Mahrez and Wilfred Ndidi form part of a midfield four.

Opposite number David Moyes is facing his first home game in charge of West Ham, and has made one switch from last time out against Watford.

Arthur Masuaku replaces skipper Mark Noble in midfield, but a front three of Manuel Lanzini, Marko Arnautovic and Andy Carroll remains.

West Ham United: Hart; Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Creswell; Obiang, Kouyate, Masuaku; Lanzini, Arnautovic, Carroll
Subs: Adrian, Rice, Noble, Quina, Fernandes, Ayew, Sakho

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Albrighton, Ndidi, Iborra, Gray; Mahrez; Vardy
Subs: Hamer, Chilwell, Dragovic, King, Okazaki, Slimani, Iheanacho

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Your Comments
> West Ham United Homepage
