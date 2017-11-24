Result: Moyes earns draw in West Ham home bow

West Ham United midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate scored in first-half stoppage time as the Hammers drew 1-1 with Leicester City at the London Stadium on Friday.

Marc Albrighton had given Leicester an early lead inside ten minutes as the Foxes took advantage of poor play from the hosts, but Kouyate equalised just before the half-time whistle.

Marko Arnautovic's cross after three minutes was the first sign of intent by either side, but striker Andy Carroll failed to muster an aerial challenge.

While Arnautovic was advancing well down the right-hand side for West Ham, right-back Pablo Zabaleta was at fault for his side conceding.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy burst past the Argentine before whipping in a low cross that trickled under the feet of Angelo Ogbonna before being tapped home by Albrighton.

Moyes' side looked to have no response soon after going behind, with Demarai Gray and Riyad Mahrez granted space in the midfield as the Hammers sat back.

Vardy was almost in again, but Arnautovic, whose next cross had whistled past Carroll's head, raced back to intercept.

It was Arthur Masuaku who led the fightback for West Ham, as he was tripped following a weaving run through the Leicester midfield.

Manuel Lanzini, Kouyate and Carroll then surged forward after Mahrez had given the ball away, but Lanzini hesitated on the ball and was eventually tackled.

The Argentine was involved for his side's equaliser, too, as his corner was flicked on by Kouyate, whose header hit Danny Simpson before creeping past Kasper Schmeichel.

Masuaku, who had threatened for West Ham in the first half, was dangerous in the second period after drilling a cross then a shot at Schmeichel.

Arnautovic, who arguably had his best game in a Hammers kit, was substituted for Andre Ayew, whose penalty appeal after 77 minutes was waved away by referee Martin Atkinson.

Ayew had an opportunity to win it for his side in stoppage time but his acrobatic effort graced the top of the Leicester net.

The result means West Ham have not won in six games, with the club still in the relegation zone. Leicester are up to 11th in the top flight, four points above the drop.

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Hart; Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Creswell; Kouyate, Obiang; Arnautovic (Ayew 69'), Lanzini, Masuaku (Sakho 90+4'); Carroll

Leicester (4-4-1-1): Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Albrighton, Ndidi, Iborra, Gray (Slimani 90+2'); Mahrez (Chilwell 70'); Vardy