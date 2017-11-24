Nov 24, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
1-1
LeicesterLeicester City
Kouyate (45')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Albrighton (8')
Gray (79')

Result: David Moyes earns draw with Leicester City in first West Ham United home game

Result: Moyes earns draw in West Ham home bow
© Getty Images
West Ham United midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate scored in first-half stoppage time as the Hammers drew 1-1 with Leicester City at the London Stadium on Friday.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, November 24, 2017 at 22:18 UK

West Ham United midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate scored in first-half stoppage time as the Hammers drew 1-1 with Leicester City at the London Stadium on Friday.

Marc Albrighton had given Leicester an early lead inside ten minutes as the Foxes took advantage of poor play from the hosts, but Kouyate equalised just before the half-time whistle.

Marko Arnautovic's cross after three minutes was the first sign of intent by either side, but striker Andy Carroll failed to muster an aerial challenge.

While Arnautovic was advancing well down the right-hand side for West Ham, right-back Pablo Zabaleta was at fault for his side conceding.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy burst past the Argentine before whipping in a low cross that trickled under the feet of Angelo Ogbonna before being tapped home by Albrighton.

Moyes' side looked to have no response soon after going behind, with Demarai Gray and Riyad Mahrez granted space in the midfield as the Hammers sat back.

Vardy was almost in again, but Arnautovic, whose next cross had whistled past Carroll's head, raced back to intercept.

It was Arthur Masuaku who led the fightback for West Ham, as he was tripped following a weaving run through the Leicester midfield.

Manuel Lanzini, Kouyate and Carroll then surged forward after Mahrez had given the ball away, but Lanzini hesitated on the ball and was eventually tackled.

The Argentine was involved for his side's equaliser, too, as his corner was flicked on by Kouyate, whose header hit Danny Simpson before creeping past Kasper Schmeichel.

Masuaku, who had threatened for West Ham in the first half, was dangerous in the second period after drilling a cross then a shot at Schmeichel.

Arnautovic, who arguably had his best game in a Hammers kit, was substituted for Andre Ayew, whose penalty appeal after 77 minutes was waved away by referee Martin Atkinson.

Ayew had an opportunity to win it for his side in stoppage time but his acrobatic effort graced the top of the Leicester net.

The result means West Ham have not won in six games, with the club still in the relegation zone. Leicester are up to 11th in the top flight, four points above the drop.

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Hart; Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Creswell; Kouyate, Obiang; Arnautovic (Ayew 69'), Lanzini, Masuaku (Sakho 90+4'); Carroll

Leicester (4-4-1-1): Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Albrighton, Ndidi, Iborra, Gray (Slimani 90+2'); Mahrez (Chilwell 70'); Vardy

Russia's Fedor Smolov celebrates after scoring his team's fifth goal during the Euro 2016 qualifying football match between Liechtenstein and Russia at the Rheintal stadium in Vaduz on September 8, 2015
Read Next:
West Ham plan January bid for Smolov?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for David Moyes, Cheikhou Kouyate, Marc Albrighton, Marko Arnautovic, Andy Carroll, Pablo Zabaleta, Jamie Vardy, Angelo Ogbonna, Demarai Gray, Riyad Mahrez, Arthur Masuaku, Manuel Lanzini, Danny Simpson, Kasper Schmeichel, Andre Ayew, Martin Atkinson, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Jamie Vardy reacts to missing a shot during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Chelsea on September 9, 2017
Team News: Jamie Vardy starts up top for Leicester City trip to West Ham United
 Cheikhou Kouyate of West Ham in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the Boleyn Ground on August 15, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Result: David Moyes earns draw with Leicester City in first West Ham United home game
 Karren Brady in a promotional still for The Young Apprentice
Karren Brady hits back at criticism of West Ham United board
West Ham plan January bid for Smolov?Palace, West Ham 'eye Harry Arter'Stoke City, Everton interested in Ighalo?Puel: 'Foxes must be careful at West Ham'Arnautovic escapes broken thumb?
Noble urges fans to stick by West HamMarko Arnautovic suffers broken thumb?Report: Moyes to be given £30m backingMoyes: "The better team won the game"Result: Moyes starts West Ham reign with defeat
> West Ham United Homepage
More Leicester City News
Jamie Vardy reacts to missing a shot during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Chelsea on September 9, 2017
Team News: Jamie Vardy starts up top for Leicester City trip to West Ham United
 Cheikhou Kouyate of West Ham in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the Boleyn Ground on August 15, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Result: David Moyes earns draw with Leicester City in first West Ham United home game
 Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Claude Puel: 'Leicester City must be careful against West Ham United'
Leicester 'to push ahead with Harrison bid'Yakubu announces retirement from footballGallagher defends referee over KompanyMan City 'to move for Riyad Mahrez'Puel: 'Kompany should have seen red'
Result: Man City beat Leicester to extend leadTeam News: Kompany returns to Man City XILive Commentary: Leicester City 0-2 Man City - as it happenedMahrez not thinking about January windowPuel: 'Silva ruling difficult to accept'
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
12Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 