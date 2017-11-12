Romelu Lukaku: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic return will revive our title hopes'

Lukaku: 'Ibra will revive our title hopes'
Romelu Lukaku says that the key to catching Manchester City at the top of the Premier League is to get crocked striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic back on the field.
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has insisted that the impending return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic will provide a huge boost to his side's Premier League title hopes.

The 36-year-old has not played a single minute for the Red Devils since signing a contract extension in the summer, as he continues to work his way back to fitness after sustaining a serious knee injury in April.

Ibrahimovic, who led the scoring charts for United in his debut campaign at Old Trafford, is expected to return to the field before the end of the year.

Asked about the impact he expects his teammate to have, Lukaku told Sky Sports News: "Ibrahimovic coming back will help us chase Manchester City.

"When you face a team like us it's difficult for opponents. It motivates me really, because he's another good player to add to the squad."

United currently trail leaders Manchester City by eight points after 11 rounds of fixtures.

