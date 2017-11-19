Nov 19, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Attendance: 20,018
Watford
2-0
West HamWest Ham United
Hughes (11'), Richarlison (64')
Britos (30')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Carroll (28'), Arnautovic (35'), Obiang (41'), Noble (83')

West Ham United winger Marko Arnautovic suffers broken thumb?

Marko Arnautovic suffers broken thumb?
West Ham United winger Marko Arnautovic reportedly suffers a broken thumb during the club's 2-0 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road.
Monday, November 20, 2017 at 11:07 UK

Winger Marko Arnautovic has reportedly suffered a broken thumb in West Ham United's 2-0 defeat to Watford on Sunday afternoon.

During the closing stages of the Premier League fixture at Vicarage Road, Arnautovic was in visible distress after appearing to land awkwardly on his arm after a challenge with a Hornets defender.

There were initial fears that the Austrian international had broken his arm, but according to Sky Sports News, the area of concern is the player's thumb.

Arnautovic will be further assessed on Monday, but it has been suggested that West Ham are expecting a scan to reveal that the summer signing has broken his thumb.

The 28-year-old has struggled to make an impact at the London Stadium since making the switch from Stoke City, with no goals or assists being contributed in eight Premier League appearances for the Hammers.

Moyes: "The better team won the game"
