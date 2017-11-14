Live Commentary: Wales vs. Panama

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the international friendly meeting between Wales and Panama at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Dragons have an eye on the future this evening as they look to bed in some younger players, while the visitors are preparing for next summer's World Cup finals in Russia.

This is the first-ever meeting between the two nations and, depending on the outcome of talks scheduled for later this month, could well be home boss Chris Coleman's final match in charge.

