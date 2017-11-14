Live Commentary: Wales vs. Panama

Nov 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Cardiff City Stadium
Join Sports Mole for live coverage of the international friendly meeting between Wales and Panama at the Cardiff City Stadium
Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the international friendly meeting between Wales and Panama at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Dragons have an eye on the future this evening as they look to bed in some younger players, while the visitors are preparing for next summer's World Cup finals in Russia.

This is the first-ever meeting between the two nations and, depending on the outcome of talks scheduled for later this month, could well be home boss Chris Coleman's final match in charge.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.


7.37pmColeman certainly had some positives to take away from that most recent outing, though - a rare friendly for Wales, as they tend to avoid playing non-competitive fixtures to help with their FIFA ranking. The introduction of Ampadu, Woodburn and Brooks an hour into the match - all starters tonight - helped temporarily turn the game in the Dragons' favour and the visitors could well have snatched a draw from a match they were second best in almost throughout.

7.35pmThat loss to Ireland ultimately proved decisive when the points were added up, but it was five draws in a row midway through the campaign that really cost Wales - most of those after taking the lead, too. It is now back-to-back defeats, meanwhile, as they went down 2-0 to France in Paris on Friday night. The match itself was fairly entertaining, though mainly because Les Blues had such an array of talents on show.

7.33pmRegardless of that surprise result at the San Siro last night, Wales will be the highest-ranked European nation not at next summer's World Cup finals. Three wins on the bounce in Group D qualifying helped them turn their campaign around and set up a straight shootout with Republic of Ireland here almost a month ago to the day, which they came out second best in. James McClean proved the different in that one, with a below-par Dragons side being left dejected.

7.31pmGabriel Torres, who is nicknamed the Little Ghost and plies his club trade for Lausanne-Sport in Switzerland, will lead the line for the visitors this evening, playing just ahead of Blas Perez. Plenty of experience throughout the side on the whole, then, and it must be remembered that this is a group of players that will be competing in Russia seven months from now - competition for places is fierce!

7.29pmPanama boss Hernan Dario Gomez took the unusual decision of naming his starting lineup 24 hours early, so there is no surprises when taking a glance at the team sheet. This is an experienced side in terms of caps, with 574 throughout the side, although six members of the starting XI have made 20 appearances or less. Goalkeeper Jaime Penedo, who plies his trade for Dinamo Bucharest, helps bring up that figure as he has made well over 100 outings for Los Canaleros.

7.27pmPANAMA TEAM NEWS!

STARTING XI: Penedo; Ovalle, Baloy, Escobar, Murillo; Avila, Heraldez, Cooper, Vargas; Perez; Torres

SUBS: Calderon, Vargas, Sanchez, Buitrago, Chen, Gonzalez, Davis, Stephens, Nunez, Diaz


7.25pmDave Edwards and Tom Lawrence are the other two fresh faces from last time out, with Wayne Hennessey, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Joe Ledley, Andy King and Ashley Williams all dropping out. Ramsey is not in the squad at all, incidentally, having been given the green light to return to club side Arsenal at the weekend, while star man Gareth Bale has missed out on the last two squads due to a persistent leg injury.

7.23pmLiverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward also comes in for a rare start, having impressed the last time he was used from the off - the 2-1 win over Slovakia in Wales's opening Euro 2016 fixture. Ben Davies shuffles into central defence alongside James Chester, meanwhile, meaning that Chris Gunter - captain for the day, on what is his record-equalling 85th cap for an outfield player - and Neil Taylor will occupy full-back berths as Coleman reverts back to a four-man defence.

7.21pmStarting with a look at the home side, Coleman has made a total of six changes from the 2-0 defeat to France on Friday night. As expected, Ben Woodburn, Ethan Ampadu and David Brooks all come in for their first senior starts at international level; the latter two landing just their second caps, having impressed from the bench in the second half at the Stade de France. Woodburn is a little more experienced, featuring for the Dragons on five previous occasions.

7.19pmWALES TEAM NEWS!

STARTING XI: Ward; Gunter, Chester, Davies, Taylor; Ampadu, Edwards, Brooks, Lawrence, Woodburn; Vokes

SUBS: Hennessey, Maxwell, Williams, Allen, King, Crofts, Evans, Ledley, Lockyer, Bradshaw, Watkins, Hedges


7.17pmWales boss Chris Coleman vowed to give some of his younger players a chance to impress tonight, with preparations already underway for the 2020 European Championship campaign. It remains to be seen whether Coleman will be around for the start of the qualifying process, however, as he is still yet to put pen to paper on a new contract and talks will not resume until later this week. Anyway, let us get straight into things by checking out some confirmed team news...

7.15pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the international friendly meeting between Wales and Panama at the Cardiff City Stadium. The Dragons have an eye on the future this evening as they look to bed in some younger players, while the visitors are preparing for next summer's World Cup finals in Russia, having scraped through the CONCACAF qualifying system in the final round of fixtures last month.

Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
