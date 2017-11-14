Coleman willing to work abroad for CL chance

World Cup
Wales boss Chris Coleman willing to work abroad for Champions League chance

Wales boss Chris Coleman says that he is willing to work abroad in order to secure an opportunity to work in the Champions League.
Wales boss Chris Coleman has reiterated that he would like to manage a team in the Champions League at some stage during his career.

After Wales missed out on qualification for the World Cup, Coleman's future as national team manager is up in the air and the friendly with Panama on Tuesday night could be his last game in charge.

Coleman has previously spoken of a desire to be involved in the Champions League, but the former Fulham boss has acknowledged that he may have to return to the continent in order to achieve that goal.

The 47-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "I have always stressed I would love to experience working in the Champions League. I am not going to get that from a club in the Premier League. It is just not going to happen. Not now. To do that I would probably have to travel.

"There are very few managers that are in a position to say where they want to work. Jobs in the industry are few and far between. That would be a realistic path for me to take whenever my time is up with Wales. I am not afraid to travel."

Coleman has previously spent time at Spanish outfit Real Sociedad and Greek side AEL Larissa.

