Coleman: 'Ramsey fit to face Spurs'

Nov 18, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 

Wales boss Chris Coleman: 'Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey fit to face Spurs'

Wales boss Chris Coleman reveals that Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be available to face Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby on Saturday.
Wales boss Chris Coleman has revealed that Aaron Ramsey was only withdrawn from the squad to face Panama on Tuesday as a precaution.

Ramsey played 90 minutes as the Dragons suffered a 2-0 defeat against France in Paris, but the Arsenal star has since pulled out of the group ahead of the game in Cardiff.

However, Coleman has claimed that Ramsey will be fit to represent the Gunners when they host Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby on Saturday.

The 47-year-old told reporters: "Coming into the camp, we knew that we were only going to have him for France. No matter how we felt afterwards, we decided that it would be one game.

"He's gone back, he's okay, He came through the game okay. Coming into the camp, with what has been happening with him at Arsenal in terms of his fitness, we thought that one game would be better than two. He will be available for the weekend".

Ramsey has scored three goals in 10 Premier League appearances for the North Londoners this season.

Aaron Ramsey in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Austria on September 2, 2017
