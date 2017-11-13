World Cup
Wales

Chris Coleman's Wales future 'dependent on positions of backroom duo'

Coleman future 'dependent on backroom staff'
Chris Coleman reportedly wants the FAW to guarantee that two members of his backroom team will receive contracts before he signs a new deal.
Chris Coleman reportedly wants to make sure that two members of his backroom staff have secured their futures with Wales before he signs a new contract.

The former Fulham coach is yet to put pen to paper on a fresh deal, despite the fact that his current one with the Football Association of Wales expires at the end of November.

According to BBC Sport, if the 47-year-old is to extend his spell as Wales manager, he want assurances that head of performance Ryland Morgans and psychologist Ian Mitchell will be offered full-time terms.

The report adds that the FAW would prefer to finalise Coleman's contract before discussing deals with other members of the coaching setup.

The Wales boss guided the nation to an historic semi-final place at Euro 2016, but the team recently failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Gareth Bale in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Austria on September 2, 2017
