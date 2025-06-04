Wednesday's Transfer Talk Update: Mbeumo, Watson, Doukoure

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until June 14, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.
Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United transfer latest: Ruben Amorim learns 'hard ball' price of Brentford forward
Manchester United are in pole position to sign Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, but the Bees will reportedly make it challenging to pry him away to Old Trafford.
Strasbourg defender Ismael Doukoure is offered the chance to sign for Chelsea this summer by BlueCo, according to a report.
Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo supposedly wants a staggering quintuple-your-money deal if he is to join Manchester United this summer.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes confirms that he turned down a move to Al-Hilal, and his decision could allow the club to green light another marquee sale.
Tottenham Hotspur update as future of Son Heung-min decided, with club keen to 'generate funds' ahead of summer rebuild
Tottenham Hotspur are set to undergo major surgery this summer, with players and staff at risk of exits, and the club reportedly decide on what to do with Son Heung-min.
Sports Mole looks at Aston Villa's 2025 summer transfer window, including their top targets, priority positions, budget and most likely signings.
Leicester City 2025 summer transfers: Every confirmed signing and sale for Ruud van Nistelrooy's side
Track all of Leicester's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.
Liverpool are likely to part ways with Darwin Nunez in the summer, but key decisions from Arne Slot will reportedly save the club £13m on his initial transfer fee.
Martin Zubimendi breaks silence on Arsenal transfer from Real Sociedad amid Real Madrid hijack links
Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is a target of Arsenal, and the Spaniard addresses his future amid links to Real Madrid.
Man United transfer news: Ruben Amorim's side among clubs 'monitoring' Champions League winner amid contract standoff
Manchester United are reportedly among four European clubs who are monitoring Gianluigi Donnarumma's situation at Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is offered a new contract by the club, and the "most likely" scenario is that he pens an extension, Charles Watts tells Sports Mole.
Man United transfer news: Andre Onana exit decision revealed as 'advanced talks' are held over Saudi switch
Manchester United are reportedly open to selling goalkeeper Andre Onana who has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League this summer.
Brentford announce the signing of Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, just an hour after confirming the sale of fellow shot-stopper Mark Flekken to Bayer Leverkusen.
Wolves transfer news: Championship striker 'monitored' by Premier League side after debut 12-goal campaign
Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly giving consideration to making an approach for a 12-goal Championship striker during the summer transfer window.
Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including a Champions League club wanting Jamie Vardy and a battle ensuing for a Southampton star.
Manchester United reportedly receive contact from an Italian club regarding the availability of Rasmus Hojlund.
Leroy Sane "past his best" as Arsenal warned of "red flags" with free transfer for Bayern Munich winger
Arsenal should steer clear of a free transfer for Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane as the deal throws up a lot of "red flags", Gunners expert Charles Watts believes.
One of Liverpool's attacking players seemingly opens the door to an exit from Anfield after revealing that he 'still loves' one of his former clubs.
Chelsea reportedly make an approach for a Serie A goalkeeper amid uncertainty over his contract situation at his current club.
Chelsea transfer news: Manchester United discover Jadon Sancho fate as Blues 'make decision' over winger's future
Chelsea reportedly decide whether they will be retaining the services of Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho or paying a £5m penalty fee.
Man United summer transfer window 2025: Top targets, budget, most likely signings and priority positions
Sports Mole takes a look at Man United's top targets, budget, most likely signings and priority positions for the 2025 summer transfer window.
Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly among a number of Premier League and La Liga clubs that are chasing the signature of one of Sunderland's Championship promotion stars.
Man City summer transfer window 2025: Top targets, budget, most likely signings and priority positions
Sports Mole takes a look at Man City's top targets, budget, most likely signings and priority positions for the 2025 summer transfer window.
Chelsea transfer news: Borussia Dortmund 'make decision' over Carney Chukwuemeka future ahead of Club World Cup
Borussia Dortmund reportedly make a decision over how they intend to handle the future of Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka ahead of the Club World Cup.
Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola expects two first-team veterans to stay this summer in fresh twist
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola delivers an update on the future of two first-team players who he expects to stay at the club this summer.
Man United transfer news: Ruben Amoim's side 'expecting offers' for 25-year-old as summer 'preference' is made clear
Manchester United are reportedly expecting to receive offers for one of their attackers who they would prefer to sell this summer.
Marcus Rashford: Man United forward could be offered surprise Serie A escape route as 'shock' transfer emerges
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could be offered a surprise escape route by a Serie A club this summer, according to a report.
Bruno Fernandes: Ruben Amorim's Man United transfer wish granted as Al-Hilal-linked captain 'makes decision' on Saudi switch
Bruno Fernandes reportedly makes a final decision on his future at Manchester United amid strong interest from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal.