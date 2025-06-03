Sheffield United 2025 summer transfers: Every confirmed signing and sale for Chris Wilder's side

By
Sheffield United 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs
© Imago
Track all of Sheffield United's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

After a heartbreaking end to their 2024-25 campaign via the continuation of their playoff curse, Sheffield United will look to pick themselves up, dust themselves off and go again in the push for promotion to the Premier League this term.

Chris Wilder's side were only bettered by centurions Leeds United and Burnley last season, and so will be confident of being among the front-runners again this time around, particularly if they are able to produce a strong summer transfer window.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Sheffield United's summer transfer business.


Sheffield United confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Sheffield United confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

No confirmed departures yet!


How much have Sheffield United spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Sheffield United total spend summer 2025: £0m

Sheffield United total income summer 2025: £0m

Sheffield United total net spend summer 2025: £0m


Latest Sheffield United transfer rumours

You can find a complete list of the latest Sheffield United transfer rumours by clicking here.


Sheffield United squad

You can view Sheffield United's current squad ahead of the 2025-26 season by clicking here.

Written by
Vladimir Kovacevic
