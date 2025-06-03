Manchester United are reportedly among four European clubs who are monitoring Gianluigi Donnarumma's situation at Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Manchester United are reportedly among four European clubs who are monitoring Gianluigi Donnarumma's situation at Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Italy international has spent the last four seasons at the Parc des Princes since joining on a free transfer from AC Milan and has established himself as one of the world's best shot-stoppers.

Donnarumma has made 154 appearances for PSG in all competitions, keeping 51 clean sheets, and he has won 10 trophies with the French giants, including four Ligue 1 titles.

The 26-year-old played a starring role between the sticks for PSG en route to Champions League glory - the club's first-ever triumph in Europe's most prestigious club competition - and kept a clean sheet in last weekend's 5-0 hammering of Inter Milan in the final.

Donnarumma will soon be entering the final year of his contract at PSG and speculation over his long-term future in the French capital has grown in recent weeks.

© IconSport / PA Photos

Donnarumma attracting interest from European quartet

According to Foot Mercato, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Donnarumma's future at PSG is attracting interest from clubs including Man United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

It is understood that the goalkeeper's situation is expected to be resolved quickly, one way or another, and 'the ball remains in Donnarumma's camp'.

Donnarumma was immediately questioned about his future after lifting the Champions League trophy, telling Sky Italia: "New deal or leaving? We will see what happens... I don't know.

"It's time to enjoy this magic season now. I will go on holiday and then we will see."

Get French Football News reported last month that there is optimism regarding a contract extension for Donnarumma, who has previously stated that he would like to remain at PSG.

As quoted by Tribuna.com, the Italian said: "There are many rumours, but the truth is I feel good here. I feel appreciated by everyone, and the club respects me a lot. I am settled now, and my priority is to extend my contract."

© Imago

Could Donnarumma head to England, Spain or Germany?

Should Donnarumma and PSG failed to reach an agreement over fresh terms, the goalkeeper could become available for free in June 2026, unless the Ligue 1 giants would prefer to cash in on him this summer.

Man United's interest in Donnarumma comes at a time when first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana is allegedly in advanced talks with newly-promoted Saudi Pro League side Neom SC.

Ruben Amorim is believed to be keen to bolster his options between the sticks this summer and the potential exit of Onana would force Man United to prioritise the addition of a new goalkeeper, with a £51m move potentially appealing to the Red Devils.

Man City have also been tipped to move for a new shot-stopper, although Pep Guardiola has revealed that he expects both Ederson and Stefan Ortega to stay at the club this summer.

As for Real Madrid and Bayern, they could soon be in the market for long-term successors to Thibaut Courtois, 33, and Manuel Neuer, 40, respectively, who are both out of contract next summer.