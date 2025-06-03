Manchester United are reportedly open to selling goalkeeper Andre Onana who has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Manchester United are reportedly open to selling goalkeeper Andre Onana who has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League this summer.

The jury is still out on the 29-year-old who has made nine errors leading to a goal across all competitions since completing a £43.8m transfer to the Red Devils from Inter Milan in July 2023.

Signed as a replacement for David de Gea, Onana was dropped by Ruben Amorim for Man United's Premier League clash at Newcastle United in April after making two mistakes in a Europa League quarter-final first-leg tie against Lyon.

Onana was also left out of Man United's matchday squad for their final Premier League fixture of the 2024-25 season at home to Aston Villa last month, and speculation over his long-term future at Old Trafford continues to increase.

It was reported last month that Onana is determined to stay and fight for his place in Amorim's side and remains settled in Manchester.

Onana in 'advanced talks' with Saudi side Neom

However, according to The Mirror, Onana is in advanced talks with newly-promoted Saudi Pro League outfit Neom SC and Man United would be open to his sale this summer.

The Cameroon international still has three years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford and Man United's valuation of the goalkeeper remains unclear.

Speculation over Onana's future comes at a time when captain Bruno Fernandes has allegedly rejected the opportunity to join Saudi giants Al-Hilal this summer, in favour of continuing his career in Europe.

Should Onana agree to join Neom SC, he would become the latest high-profile African player after the likes of Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kalidou Koulibaly, Franck Kessie and Edouard Mendy to swap European football for the Middle East.

Man United eyeing up Milinkovic-Savic, Donnarumma?

The Mirror adds in their report hat Man United are considering a move for Torino goalkeeper and Serbia international Vanja Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

The 28-year-old began his professional career at Old Trafford, but he was released at the end of 2015 without having made a single appearances due to work-permit problems.

Milinkovic-Savic has since established himself as an important first-team figure at Serie A side Torino over the last eight years, keeping 10 clean sheets in 37 Italian top-flight appearances for a team who finished 11th in the 2024-25 standings.

Man United have also been credited with an interest in Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who will soon be entering the final year of this contract at the Parc des Princes.