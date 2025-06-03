Bruno Fernandes: Ruben Amorim's Man United transfer wish granted as Al-Hilal-linked captain 'makes decision' on Saudi switch

Bruno Fernandes reportedly makes a final decision on his future at Manchester United amid strong interest from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal.

Bruno Fernandes has reportedly made a final decision on his future at Manchester United amid strong interest from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal.

Speculation over the 30-year-old's future at Old Trafford increased after the Red Devils' Europa League final defeat last month when the playmaker opened the door to a potential departure.

Amid Man United's well-documented financial concerns, Fernandes suggested that he could leave the club if they "want to do some cashing in" this summer.

Al-Hilal have stepped up their pursuit of Fernandes after missing out on top target Mohamed Salah, who opted to extend his Liverpool contract, and they are allegedly prepared to make Man United's No.8 one of the best paid players in world football.

It has been reported that the Saudi Pro League runners-up would be prepared to fork out as much as £100m to sign Fernandes, who turns 31 in September and has two years remaining on his Red Devils' contract.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts on March 16, 2025© Iconsport

Fernandes rejects Al-Hilal offer in favour of Man Utd stay

Al-Hilal are yet to table an official offer for Fernandes, who had allegedly been given until the end of May to make a final decision over his future.

In recent days, reports emerged claiming that a big-money transfer to the Middle East became an increasing possibility for the Portugal international, as all parties considered their situation.

However, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Fernandes has now rejected Al-Hilal's 'crazy' contract proposal as he wants to continue his career in Europe at the top level.

Man United do not want to sell their captain, while head coach Ruben Amorim has publicly insisted that the 20-time English top-flight champions "need" to keep hold of their star playmaker.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes on May 1, 2025© Imago

Amorim receives huge Fernandes transfer boost

Discussing Fernandes's future following Man United 3-1 post-season friendly win over Hong Kong last week, Amorim said: "I do not think [he will leave]. I do not know for sure, nobody knows, but I do not think so.

"I think he wants to stay, he is saying 'no' to a lot of things, but it shows that he wants to win. He is really good and needs to be in the best league in the world. Yes [we can turn down a £100m bid], we can find another way to earn money.

"Of course I am the manager, the coach, but sometimes it is the decision of the player, but of course I talk with him, I explain things and I just have that feeling. When you talk to someone, you have that feeling if he wants to stay."

Fernandes's decision to turn down a move to Saudi Arabia comes as a major boost for Man United, who heavily relied on the playmaker's brilliance throughout a disastrous 2024-25 campaign.

The one true shining light at Old Trafford has been Fernandes, who contributed to 19 goals and 19 assists in 57 appearances across all competitions, ending the campaign as the joint-top scorer in the Europa League (seven) and subsequently earning a spot in the Team of the Tournament.

Amorim will hope to build a team around Fernandes this summer, and that process has already begun as it was officially confirmed last weekend that Matheus Cunha has joined the club from Wolves for £62.5m.

