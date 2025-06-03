Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola delivers an update on the future of two first-team players who he expects to stay at the club this summer.

Pep Guardiola has played down suggestions that Manchester City will sign a new goalkeeper after confirming that both Ederson and Stefan Ortega are expected to stay at the club this summer.

Both goalkeepers will soon be entering the final year of their contract at the Etihad Stadium and have been linked with a possible exit ahead of the new season for different reasons.

Ederson has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in world football during his successful eight-year spell at Man City, where he has won six Premier League titles and three Golden Gloves.

However, the 31-year-old's form dipped during the 2024-25 campaign and he has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia over the last 12 months.

Ortega, meanwhile, has also been tipped to depart the Citizens amid reported interest from the Bundesliga, as the 32-year-old has been forced to play second fiddle to Ederson having failed to claim the number one jersey from his Brazilian teammate.

Man City have subsequently been keeping tabs on shot-stoppers from elsewhere including Porto's Diogo Costa and Espanyol's Joan Garcia, who has reportedly agreed to join Barcelona.

However, in a fresh transfer twist ahead of Man City's FIFA Club World Cup campaign beginning later this month, Guardiola has revealed that he is not expecting any changes between the sticks at the Etihad.

© Imago

Guardiola plays down Garcia, Ter Stegen links, expects Ederson, Ortega to stay

Guardiola was asked about the prospect of signing either Garcia or Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen at a golf event in Catalonia on Monday and, as quoted by Sport, replied: "I don't know much about goalkeepers [joining or leaving City].

"I tell them (Ederson and Ortega) to stay. We've talked about the situation of the squad, and the two goalkeepers we have will stay."

On reported interest in Garcia, Guardiola added: "Joan Garcia is a really good goalkeeper, but City are linked with 500 players in every transfer window.

"He's an Espanyol player and I don't know what happen, but I'm told by the Espanyol guys (playing in the golf event) he's an extraordinary goalkeeper. The references we have are very good."

© Imago

"New faces will come" at City, but will some depart as well?

Although Man City are pushing to sign at last three new players - Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Rayan Ait-Nouri - before the Club World Cup begins, Guardiola is not expecting too many first-team exits this summer.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola said: "I don't have that feeling. Maybe the club is a little different but I have 24 players and I saw them training the other day and said oh my god how good they are.

"New faces will come, especially in positions where we are weaker, but I don't think a lot. We have a good squad, they have contracts, they want to stay here and I don't want to have a massive amount of players.

"I remember the first season (2016-17) when I arrived and we didn't win one title. There were nine, 10, 11 players out of contract and we didn't extend except Yaya Toure.

"Then you can make changes but today we have 24 players under contract, it's not as simple as that. That's why I don't have the feeling.

"But we will see. The summer is long, Club World Cup, maybe players realise they are not going to play and want to leave, but it's not my business."

Neither Ederson or Ortega have been called up for international duty this month and are currently resting up ahead of Man City's opening Club World Cup group-stage fixture against Wydad AC in the United States on June 18.