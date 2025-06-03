Chelsea transfer news: Borussia Dortmund 'make decision' over Carney Chukwuemeka future ahead of Club World Cup

Dortmund 'make decision' over Chelsea's Chukwuemeka future ahead of Club World Cup
Borussia Dortmund reportedly make a decision over how they intend to handle the future of Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka ahead of the Club World Cup.

Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has reportedly seen his future left up in the air ahead of the end of his loan spell with Borussia Dortmund.

Having been limited to EFL Cup and Conference League appearances during the first half of the campaign, the playmaker was allowed to move to the Westfalenstadion during the winter transfer window.

Across 13 appearances for Dortmund, Chukwuemeka would rack up 321 minutes of football, scoring one goal in the Bundesliga and earning a start in a Champions League quarter-final away at Barcelona.

However, it was one of just two starts before the end of 2024-25, and all parties have had decisions to make over how to handle the remainder of his short-term deal ahead of the upcoming Club World Cup.

As per The Athletic, Dortmund have determined how they will progress forward with Chukwuemeka over the coming weeks.

Does Chukwuemeka have a Dortmund future?

Although the 21-year-old is currently in line to return to Chelsea on June 30, Dortmund are negotiating with the Premier League side over an extension for the duration of their time in the United States.

Nevertheless, club officials are said to have already decided that they will not pursue a long-term deal for the England Under-20 international.

Specifically, it is claimed that there is "no likelihood" of Chukwuemeka spending another year on loan at the club, nor signing permanently.

According to other reports, Dortmund are progressing in their chase of Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham and that may ultimately have seen them end their desire to continue with Chukwuemeka.

How do Chelsea handle Chukwuemeka future?

Ahead of turning 22 years of age in October, Chukwuemeka has only ever made 10 starts in senior club games, another four coming in the EFL Trophy for Aston Villa Under-21s.

While Enzo Maresca has often talked up his admiration of the player, the Italian has consistently said that Chukwuemeka needs regular game time before becoming a major part of his Chelsea squad.

With three years left on his contract, time is running out for Chukwuemeka to justify his £20m price-tag, and Chelsea are said to have already decided that they are open to offers.

Another move elsewhere next season is inevitable, almost certainly a loan unless any suitors are prepared to pay at least £20m for his signature.

