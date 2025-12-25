Chelsea transfer news: Why Blues might be 'unable' to let unwanted player leave in January

By Seye Omidiora | 25 Dec 2025 02:41

Chelsea are reportedly resigned to Axel Disasi staying for the remainder of the season, unless something drastic changes regarding the interest in the French defender.

Disasi has not played for the Blues since the start of current campaign, having been ostracised from Enzo Maresca's team.

While the West London club have had to contend with several injury issues at centre-back, Disasi was not reinstated to the side, pointing to the club's decision being final.

Even though several clubs are keen on the 27-year-old, one factor could prevent a move from happening.

Axel Disasi transfer news: Loan exit ruled out for Chelsea outcast

According to Fabrizio Romano, Axel Disasi is available for transfer next month, but any potential departure must be on a permanent basis.

Reports of a temporary move to the continent are wide of the mark as the French defender is legally unable to leave Chelsea on loan this winter.

This restriction stems from the club having already exhausted their allocation of international loan spots for the 2025-26 season under FIFA guidelines.

Chelsea have utilised their full quota of non-homegrown slots to send players abroad, meaning only a direct sale or a loan with an obligation to buy can be considered.

??? Axel Disasi, available for January window but reports of loan move are out of mark as the French defender can not leave on loan.



Chelsea already used all their extra UK spots for loans this season.



AS Roma, OL and Paris FC all informed.



? https://t.co/3jNUiYwyqZ pic.twitter.com/eRyOJ4dhC3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 23, 2025

The 27-year-old remains a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge and has reportedly been training away from the first-team squad for several months.

Axel Disasi: Rumoured interest from Roma and Lyon amid transfer deadlock

The news regarding Disasi's loan status has reportedly been communicated to several interested parties, including Roma, Lyon and Paris FC.

Roma had been identified as a leading suitor for the former Monaco man as they search for low-cost defensive reinforcements under Gian Piero Gasperini.

However, the requirement for a permanent fee or a guaranteed future payment may complicate negotiations for the Italian side and other European suitors.

While the player is understood to be keen on a return to regular football, Chelsea’s firm stance on a permanent exit could lead to a protracted standoff during the January window.