Chelsea vs. Aston Villa: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Carter White | 24 Dec 2025 19:08

Both possessing outside hopes of competing for the title, Chelsea and Aston Villa clash at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues are back at their West London base after a pair of away matches at Cardiff City and Newcastle United in the EFL Cup and top flight respectively.

On a mission to make it 11 straight wins across all competitions, the Villans enjoyed a 2-1 home success over Manchester United last time out.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League battle between Chelsea and Aston Villa.

What time does Chelsea vs. Aston Villa kick off?

This game will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday, December 27 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Chelsea vs. Aston Villa being played?

Chelsea will host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge, where the Blues are unbeaten in four games across all competitions.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

Fans in the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Premier League.

Streaming

Supporters can also stream the match through the Sky Sports+ app or Sky Go, as well as with NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

The game's key events will be posted on the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app shortly after the full-time whistle.

Highlights are also set to be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

If you are enjoying some belated festivities during the evening on Saturday, Match of the Day will show highlights of the Stamford Bridge game from 10:25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Who will win Chelsea vs. Aston Villa?

Since a standout success over Barcelona in the Champions League, Chelsea have only managed to beat Everton and third-tier Cardiff across their last seven games.

As a result, the visiting Villans could actually be favourites for victory at Stamford Bridge, where they last tasted victory in September 2023.

It appears set to be a battle for custody of the 'cold' celebration this weekend, with Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers looking to play their parts in West London.