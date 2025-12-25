Sunderland vs. Leeds United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Sebastian Sternik | 25 Dec 2025 02:30

Super Sunday kicks off with an absolute banger as high-flying Sunderland take on a much-improved Leeds United side in the Premier League.

This will be Sunderland's first home game since their derby victory over Newcastle, while the Whites will be looking to build on their four-match unbeaten run.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the information you need to know about how to watch the fixture.

What time does Sunderland vs. Leeds United kick off?

Sunderland's home clash with Leeds United begins at 2pm for viewers in the United Kingdom.

Where is Sunderland vs. Leeds United being played?

Sunday's big game takes place at Sunderland's Stadium of Light - a ground which has seen a lot of successes for the home team this season.

The Black Cats boast an unbeaten home Premier League record, while Leeds have only managed one win from their previous five trips to the ground.

How to watch Sunderland vs. Leeds United in the UK

TV channels

Sunday's tasty encounter will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Online streaming

Fans who have a Sky Sports subscription will be able to stream the match live on the Sky Go app. Another way to watch the game is through NOW TV.

Highlights

Highlights of Sunday's match will be uploaded to the Sky Sports YouTube channel after the full time whistle.

Supporters can also catch highlights and analysis on Match of the Day 2, which will be shown on the BBC.

What is at stake for Sunderland vs. Leeds United?

After picking up 27 points from their opening 17 matches, newly promoted Sunderland are eyeing up a sensational push for European football.

Whether the Black Cats can continue their impressive run of results in the second half of the season remains to be seen, though the club certainly deserve praise for how quickly the adjusted to top tier football.

Leeds United, on the other hand, head to the Stadium of Light with tremendous momentum under their belts.

Some reports suggested manager Daniel Farke was on the brink of the exit door just a few weeks ago, though a spectacular turnaround in results has boosted his popularity with the Leeds fans.

The Yorkshire outfit now head to Sunderland on the back of a four-match unbeaten run which includes a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace last time out.