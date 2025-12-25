West Ham vs. Fulham: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League meeting

By Sebastian Sternik | 25 Dec 2025 01:47 , Last updated: 25 Dec 2025 01:52

Derby fever is about to grip the capital as West Ham welcome Fulham to the London Stadium for a tasty Premier League encounter.

The Irons have dropped into the bottom three following a six-match winless run which includes a couple of recent defeats to Aston Villa and Man City.

Fulham, meanwhile, are starting to find consistency, with Marco Silva's men now setting their sights on a third straight league win.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details that you need to know about how to watch West Ham's clash with Fulham.

What time does West Ham vs. Fulham kick off?

Saturday's big London derby will kick off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon in the UK.

Where is West Ham vs. Fulham being played?

West Ham's London Stadium will play host to the big weekend fixture.

The Irons have lost their last two matches in front of their home fans, while Fulham have lost four of their previous five trips to the ground.

How to watch West Ham vs. Fulham in the UK

TV channels

Unfortunately for viewers in the United Kingdom, the match will not be available on television due to the 3pm blackout rule.

Streaming

The blackout rule also applies to online streaming, meaning the best way to enjoy the game is to get a ticket or listen to radio coverage.

Highlights

Fans will be able to catch the highlights of the game on the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

On top of that, Match of the Day will provide key moments and analysis on BBC One at 10.25pm.

What is at stake between West Ham and Fulham?

Festive fixtures have not been very kind for West Ham, who have battled against high-flying Aston Villa and Manchester City in their last two outings.

While the Irons gave Villa a run for their money, they were hopelessly out of depth against City as they succumbed to a 3-0 thumping at the Etihad Stadium.

Nuno Espirito Santo and his men are now in the relegation zone, sitting five points from safety heading into Saturday's encounter.

Fulham, on the other hand, are coming into this game on the back of successive Premier League victories over Nottingham Forest and Burnley.

A third straight success could push the Cottagers into European contention, which would mark a significant step forward for the club this season.