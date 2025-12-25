How to watch Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Lewis Nolan | 25 Dec 2025 01:44

Liverpool's next clash in the festive period comes in the Premier League against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday at Anfield.

Arne Slot's side came out on top against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, but they did lose Alexander Isak to injury in that ill-tempered clash.

The Reds are in fifth place with 29 points, 27 more than their 20th-placed opponents, who lost 2-0 against Brentford on December 20.

Boss Rob Edwards has failed to improve results, and he will know that relegation is a near certainty at this stage.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolves

What time does Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers kick off?

This game will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday, December 27 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers being played?

Liverpool will host Wolves at Anfield, a ground that has a maximum capacity of 61,276.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers in the UK

TV channels

Saturday's clash will not be broadcast live on television in the United Kingdom due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kickoffs.

Streaming

Supporters will be unable to stream the game because of the blackout rules.

Highlights

Fans can catch highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle, and they will also be posted on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

Match of the Day will also provide highlights and analysis of all of Saturday's Premier League matches from 10:25pm on BBC One.

Who will win Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Liverpool's performance against Spurs was concerning considering Tottenham looked more threatening despite being reduced to 10 men in the first half, and later nine men in second-half stoppage time.

That victory did extend their unbeaten streak to six games, though Saturday's clash will be made more difficult by midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai's suspension.

Wolves are statistically the worst team in Premier League history after 17 games, as while Sheffield United also had just two points in 2020-21, they boasted better goal difference.

The Reds may be plagued by injuries, but so are the visitors, and failure to claim three points would be an immense embarrassment for Slot.