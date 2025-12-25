Senegal vs. Congo DR: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Africa Cup of Nations clash

By Sebastian Sternik | 25 Dec 2025 03:00

A spot in the Africa Cup of Nations knockout phase will be on the line as Senegal take on Congo DR this Saturday afternoon.

Both teams won their opening group matches, meaning both are in good shape heading into this weekend's action.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the information you need to know about how to follow the Africa Cup of Nations match.

What time does Senegal vs. Congo DR kick off?

Senegal's group clash with Congo DR kicks off at 4pm local time, and 3pm for viewers in the United Kingdom.

Where is Senegal vs. Congo DR being played?

Saturday's match between Senegal and Congo DR will be staged at the Tangier Grand Stadium in Tangier, Morocco.

The state-of-the-art 75,600 capacity ground will also host quarter-final and semi-final fixtures.

How to watch Senegal vs. Congo DR in the UK

TV channels

Fans in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the action unfold live on 4seven.

Online streaming

Online streaming is also available through Channel 4's app and on-demand service, All 4.

Highlights

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the Channel 4 Sports YouTube channel after the final whistle. Keep an eye on Channel 4 and AFCON's social accounts to catch latest clips, goals, and stats.

What is at stake for Senegal and Congo DR?

Senegal made a perfect start to their Africa Cup of Nations campaign as they powered to a 3-0 success over Botswana in their tournament opener.

Former Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson bagged two of the goals as the Lions of Teranga made a serious statement of intent.

Congo DR, on the other hand, enjoyed a far more conservative 1-0 win over Benin in their first game of the competition.

Having reached the semi-finals in the previous edition of AFCON, Sebastien Desabre and his men will be determined to give another good account over in Morocco.