Derby 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

It was a long and hard 2024-25 season for Derby County, one in which they, at one stage, seemingly had one foot in League One, only for John Eustace to ultimately steer them to safety by just one point.

That being said, Derby are in for a big rehaul this summer as evidenced by numerous players leaving the club on free transfers almost immediately after the end of the campaign, and Eustace will hope to bring enough quality players to ensure the Rams are not worried about relegation next season.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Derby's summer transfer business.

Derby confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Derby confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (free to MK Dons)

Kemar Roofe (free)

Tyrese Fornah (free)

Tom Barkhuizen (free)

Sonny Bradley (free)

Erik Pieters (free)

Jeff Hendrick (free)

Conor Washington (free)

Rohan Luthra (free)

How much have Derby spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Derby total spend summer 2025: £0m

Derby total income summer 2025: £0m

Derby total net spend summer 2025: £0m



Latest Derby transfer rumours

Derby squad

