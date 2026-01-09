Preview: Derby County vs Leeds United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 09 Jan 2026 18:13

Derby County welcome Leeds United to Pride Park on Sunday afternoon for the third round of the 2025-26 FA Cup.

The Rams were knocked out at this stage by League One side Leyton Orient last season, while the Peacocks were eliminated in the fourth round after losing 2-0 to Millwall at Elland Road.

Match preview

After a slow start to the season, winning only one of their first nine league matches, Derby have steadied the ship well and currently sit 13th in the Championship league table after 26 games.

The Rams have been especially impressive on their travels with only four teams in the division currently having a better away record than them.

However, there is large room for improvements at home, where Derby have won only once in their previous six matches.

John Eustace's side have earned 17 points at home this season in comparison to 18 on their travels, despite playing an additional two at Pride Park.

Derby will also be concerned by their poor record against Leeds, having lost against them in the previous three encounters between the sides and being winless when hosting them in each of the previous five.

Although the Rams have failed to make it past the third round since beating Barnsley 3-0 in the 2022-23 campaign, they have won the competition before, overcoming Charlton Athletic 4-1 at Wembley Stadium in 1946.

Following promotion from the Championship last season, Leeds currently sit 16th in the Premier League table and eight points above the relegation zone.

Daniel Farke's side have delivered some impressive performances in recent weeks, holding Liverpool to a draw on two occasions, thumping Crystal Palace 4-1 and beating Chelsea 3-1 at Elland Road.

However, it is away from home where Leeds have fallen short, earning only six points from 11 matches.

Only two sides have fewer away points in the division than Farke's side, with their only win on the road coming against Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 20.

Leeds were agonisingly close to getting a second win on Wednesday evening, being 3-2 up after 91 minutes against Newcastle United at St James Park.

That was until last-gasp goals from Bruno Guimaraes and crucially Harvey Barnes handed the home side all three points after 105 minutes of football.

Leeds have won the FA Cup once before, beating Arsenal in the 1972 final at Wembley and also passed this stage last season, edging out Harrogate Town 1-0.

Derby County form (all competitions):

W

D

D

L

W

L

Leeds United form (all competitions):

D

W

D

D

D

L

Team News

Derby will be without Max Johnston, who has been out for over two months with a hamstring injury, while Owen Beck has officially returned to Liverpool owing to a similar issue.

Top scorer Carlton Morris (knee) and midfielder David Ozoh (thigh) are also unavailable for selection.

In Morris's absence, the Rams have opted for former Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster to lead the line.

Following the defeat at Newcastle, Farke explained that the withdrawals of both Joe Rodon and Brenden Aaronson were nothing serious and just cramp, meaning they should be available for Sunday's trip.

It remains to be seen whether Sam Byram (back) and Jayden Bogle (calf) make the travelling squad, with both facing a late fitness test.

However, Farke has once again confirmed the absence of Daniel James, who is around two weeks away from returning from a thigh problem.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Widell Zetterstrom; Langas, Sanderson, Clarke; Ward, Thompson, Clark, Elder; Brereton Diaz, Agyemang, Brewster

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Rodon, Bornauw, Struijk; Justin, Tanaka, Ampadu, Gruev, Gudmundsson; Okafor, Nmecha

We say: Derby County 1-2 Leeds United

While Derby have got a poor home record, the FA Cup is a complete different entity and it is easy to see them putting up a firm contest when one of the big teams come to town.

Leeds have also struggled on the road but on the whole have kept the ship steady over the past couple of months, and we can see them returning to winning ways at Pride Park.

