Preview: Derby County vs Wrexham - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 02 Jan 2026 20:37

Aiming to build on a rare home success, Derby County are back at Pride Park on Sunday afternoon in the Championship as they host Wrexham.

The Rams enjoyed a much-needed triumph over top-two chasing Middlesbrough on New Year's Day, whilst the Red Dragons were the slayers of Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Match preview

After a three-game winless run to conclude 2025, Derby County commenced the new calendar year with arguably their best victory of the campaign, with the East Midlanders securing 1-0 result over third-placed Middlesbrough.

A maiden Championship strike of 2025-26 from RB Salzburg loanee Bobby Clark was enough for maximum points at the expense of the Teesside visitors, with the Rams ending a four-game winless streak at Pride Park.

Having now lost just one of their past six league contests, John Eustace's side are sitting in a respectable 11th position in the second-tier standings, five points from sixth-placed Preston North End after 25 matches.

Despite edging out Boro earlier in the week, Derby still possess one of the poorest home records in the division, with the Rams earning 17 points from 13 home clashes - a tally that can only better four other teams in the Championship.

Eustace's troops have adapted well to the absence of 10-goal striker Carlton Morris because of a knee injury, with Champions League winner Rhian Brewster and American Patrick Agyemang forming a good relationship in attack.

Stocked up on Championship experience following a summer of trolley dashing, Wrexham enjoyed a fruitful end to the festive period and sealed three straight wins for the first time since the end of the League One campaign in May.

The Red Dragons' latest triumph arrived at the often-waterlogged home of Blackburn on Thursday afternoon, when first-half efforts from Oliver Rathbone and Sam Smith led to a 2-0 scoreline in favour of the Welsh visitors.

Looking to record a fourth consecutive competitive win for the first time since the middle of February this weekend, Phil Parkinson's men are placed 10th in the Championship table, just three points off the top-six pace.

Wrexham have been the great entertainers of the second tier over the festive period, with Sunday's visitors netting a stunning 12 goals across their last five matches, including five during an eight-goal thriller with Sheffield United on Boxing Day.

A two-time promotion winner at this level across spells at Bournemouth and Ipswich Town, Kieffer Moore is providing knowhow and aerial dominance to the Wrexham ranks, with the Wales international scoring 10 goals in 23 league appearances.

Derby County Championship form: D W D D L W

Wrexham Championship form: L D L W W W

Team News

Fresh from signing permanently for the club from Birmingham City, Dion Sanderson should start in the heart of Derby's defence on Sunday afternoon.

The Rams' are slightly limited at the back though due to the absence of Max Johnston, who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

As alluded to above, leading marksman Morris is sidelined, while Owen Beck is in the process of rehabilitation from a hamstring strain.

A constant threat on the right for Wrexham, Issa Kabore is currently on international duty with Burkina Faso at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Red Dragons are soldiering on without a number of key attackers, including Moore (hamstring), Josh Windass (calf) and Ryan Hardie (knee).

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Zetterstrom; Langas, Sanderson, Clarke; Ward, Thompson, Adams, Elder, Clark; Brewster, Agyemang

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Scarr, Hyam, Doyle; Longman, Dobson, James, Thomason; Rathbone, O'Brien, Smith

We say: Derby County 2-2 Wrexham

Despite a wave of attacking injuries, Wrexham are pushing towards the playoffs and will be striving for a fourth straight win this weekend.

However, Derby are a consistently tough nut to crack under Eustace and should be good enough for at least a point on home soil.

