Southampton 2025 summer transfers: Every confirmed signing and sale for Will Still's side

By
Southampton 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs
© Iconsport
Track all of Southampton's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

After finishing last season in the Premier League with just 12 points - just one more point than the all-time lowest points record from Derby County's 2007-08 season - Southampton are back in the Championship.

The managerial carousel that saw them go through three different coaches last season did not help the Saints at all, so it is clear that the squad will suffer some major changes this summer under the guidance of new manager Will Still.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Southampton's summer transfer business.


Southampton confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Joshua Quarshie (£3.5m from Hoffenheim)

Southampton confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Samuel Amo-Ameyaw (£5.9m to Strasbourg)


How much have Southampton spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Southampton total spend summer 2025: £3.5m

Southampton total income summer 2025: £5.9m

Southampton total net profit summer 2025: £2.4m


Latest Southampton transfer rumours

You can find a complete list of the latest Southampton transfer rumours by clicking here.


Southampton squad

You can view Southampton's current squad ahead of the 2025-26 season by clicking here.

ID:574034:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect1879:
Written by
Vladimir Kovacevic
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel in action on January 6, 2025
Read Next:
Who has moved on deadline day? Every confirmed deal done on January transfer deadline day 2025
>
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Will Still Samuel Amo-Ameyaw Football
rhs 2.0
Tables header RHS
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CLiverpool38259486414584
2Arsenal382014469343574
3Manchester CityMan City38218972442871
4Chelsea38209964432169
5Newcastle UnitedNewcastle382061268472166
6Aston Villa38199105851766
7Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest381981158461265
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton38161396659761
9Bournemouth3815111258461256
10Brentford38168146657956
11Fulham38159145454054
12Crystal Palace381314115151053
13Everton381115124244-248
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham381110174662-1643
15Manchester UnitedMan Utd38119184454-1042
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves38126205469-1542
17Tottenham HotspurSpurs38115226465-138
RLeicester CityLeicester3867253380-4725
RIpswich TownIpswich38410243682-4622
RSouthampton3826302686-6012
> Premier League Full Table


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!