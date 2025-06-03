Track all of Southampton's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

After finishing last season in the Premier League with just 12 points - just one more point than the all-time lowest points record from Derby County's 2007-08 season - Southampton are back in the Championship.

The managerial carousel that saw them go through three different coaches last season did not help the Saints at all, so it is clear that the squad will suffer some major changes this summer under the guidance of new manager Will Still.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Southampton's summer transfer business.

Southampton confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Joshua Quarshie (£3.5m from Hoffenheim)

Southampton confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Samuel Amo-Ameyaw (£5.9m to Strasbourg)

How much have Southampton spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Southampton total spend summer 2025: £3.5m

Southampton total income summer 2025: £5.9m

Southampton total net profit summer 2025: £2.4m



Latest Southampton transfer rumours

Southampton squad

