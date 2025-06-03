QPR 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of QPR's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Queens Park Rangers had one of those easily forgettable 2024-25 seasons, finishing far enough from both the playoffs and the relegation, stuck near the middle of the Championship standings.

Perhaps the most excitement they had came near the end of the season when their manager Marti Cifuentes was put on gardening leave after expressing interest in the West Bromwich Albion vacancy, leaving QPR managerless heading into the summer transfer window.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of QPR's summer transfer business.

QPR confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Karamoko Dembele (£2.5 from Brest)

QPR confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Kenneth Paal (free)

How much have QPR spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

QPR total spend summer 2025: £2.5m

QPR total income summer 2025: £0m

QPR total net loss summer 2025: £2.5m



