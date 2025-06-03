Celtic 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of Celtic's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

For the fourth time in a row, Celtic have been crowned the champions of Scotland. Brendan Rodgers's team also won the Scottish League Cup, while the famous treble eluded them due to a loss to Aberdeen after penalties in the Scottish FA Cup final.



Celtic also did respectably in the Champions League, reaching the knockout phase and putting up a solid fight against Bayern Munich. So, the Scottish champions likely will not change much during the summer, but instead look to upgrade the existing team.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Celtic's summer transfer business.

Celtic confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Kieran Tierney (free from Arsenal)

Celtic confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Scott Bain (free)

How much have Celtic spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Celtic total spend summer 2025: £0m

Celtic total income summer 2025: £0m

Celtic total net spend summer 2025: £0m



