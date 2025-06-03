Wrexham 2025 summer transfers: Every confirmed signing and sale for Phil Parkinson's side

Wrexham 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs
Track all of Wrexham's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

For just the second time in the club's history and the first time since the 1970s, Wrexham will play in the second tier of the English football pyramid during the upcoming campaign.

Wrexham's famous owners, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, lifted the Red Dragons from relative obscurity and put them onto the big stage, with the next stop on their Hollywood journey being the Championship.

Led from the bench by Phil Parkinson, Wrexham have now remarkably been promoted three times in a row, reaching the Championship from the National League in a span of just three years.

However, the toughest task yet awaits Parkinson and Wrexham as they prepare for a crucial transfer window, which could very well feature some big names arriving in Wales.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Wrexham's summer transfer business.


Wrexham confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Wrexham confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Sam Dalby (free)
Jordan Davies (free)
Steven Fletcher (free)
Mark Howard (free)
Liam Hall (free)
Bradley Foster (free)
Josh Adam (free)


How much have Wrexham spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Wrexham total spend summer 2025: £0m

Wrexham total income summer 2025: £0m

Wrexham total net spend summer 2025: £0m


Latest Wrexham transfer rumours

You can find a complete list of the latest Wrexham transfer rumours by clicking here.


Wrexham squad

You can view Wrexham's current squad ahead of the 2025-26 season by clicking here.

