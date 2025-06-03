Stoke 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of Stoke's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Things were rough for Stoke City in the Championship last season as the team was battling to stay up from the very start, causing them to fire two managers before finally appointing Mark Robins in January.

Robins took the Potters to the safe zone and managed to avoid relegation, although it was a close call. Stoke will now look forward to this summer transfer window as they try to refresh the squad to provide Robins with enough firepower to avoid a similar situation to last season.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Stoke's summer transfer business.

Stoke confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Stoke confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Jordan Thompson (free to Preston)

Lynden Gooch (free to Preston)

Michael Rose (free to Preston)

Enda Stevens (free to Preston)

How much have Stoke spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Stoke total spend summer 2025: £0m

Stoke total income summer 2025: £0m

Stoke total net spend summer 2025: £0m



Latest Stoke transfer rumours

Stoke squad

