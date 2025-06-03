Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly among a number of Premier League and La Liga clubs that are chasing the signature of one of Sunderland's Championship promotion stars.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly identified a Sunderland promotion star as a potential summer transfer target.

Vitor Pereira is anticipating a period of upheaval at Molineux with several of his star players in line to move on to pastures new.

Manchester United have already announced a deal for Matheus Cunha, Manchester City are negotiating a deal for Rayan Ait-Nouri, while Nelson Semedo and Pablo Sarabia are each out of contract.

In the case of Semedo, the Portugal international is still deliberating over his next move, but Wolves are in a position where they can ill-afford to go into next season with only Rodrigo Gomes and 18-year-old Pedro Lima as their right wing-back options.

According to Sky Sports News, Wolves may strengthen Pereira's squad with the acquisition of a Sunderland player with no Premier League experience.

© Imago

Wolves to move for Hume?

The report alleges that Wolves are among a number of clubs who have taken an interest in long-serving Black Cats right-back Trai Hume.

In three-and-a-half years at the Stadium of Light, Hume has contributed six goals and nine assists from 132 appearances in all competitions.

He has also accumulated 19 caps for Northern Ireland and offers versatility on both flanks, as well as central midfield if required.

As it stands, Sunderland will be doing everything possible to retain the services of their key players at a time when Jobe Bellingham looks close to joining Borussia Dortmund.

Nevertheless, it is suggested that Wolves, Everton and a number of La Liga clubs are contemplating whether to make a formal approach for Hume.

© Imago

Is a deal realistic?

Having featured in 47 of Sunderland's 49 Championship fixtures during 2024-25, it is clear how important Hume is to head coach Regis Le Bris.

Sunderland also have no reason to cash in on the former Linfield man when their priority is strengthen their squad, not weakening it.

Much may depend on the stance of Hume, yet Sunderland would allegedly demand in the region of £20m to give the green light to a sale at this point.

With Hume having never played in England's top flight, that appears highly unlikely at this point, and Wolves may need to look elsewhere for a replacement for Semedo.