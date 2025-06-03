Watford 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of Watford's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

After the unpopular sacking of Tom Cleverley following a largely respectable debut season at the helm, Paulo Pezzolano will lead Watford into the 2025-26 campaign - the club's 18th permanent manager since 2013. Pezzolano may have a tough task just surviving the full season as the team's manager, but he was at least appointed in time to be involved in the summer transfer window and will hope for backing from the club's trigger-happy owners. Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Watford's summer transfer business.



Watford confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Hector Kyprianou (free from Peterborough)

Marc Bola (free from Samsunspor)

Watford confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

How much have Watford spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

£0m£0m£0m

Latest Watford transfer rumours

Watford squad