Preston 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Preston North End fans will hope for a smoother start to the 2025-26 campaign than 2024-25, when manager Ryan Lowe left the club after only one match. Paul Heckingbottom ultimately led the club to Championship safety, but it was far from straightforward and they will hope that a successful summer transfer window sets them up for a more comfortable campaign this time around. Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Preston's summer transfer business.
Preston confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025
Daniel Iversen (free from Leicester City)
Jordan Thompson (free from Stoke City)
Pol Valentin (free from Sheffield Wednesday)
Thierry Small (undisclosed from Charlton Athletic)
Preston confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025
Layton Stewart (free to FC Thun)
Emil Riis (free)
Freddie Woodman (free)
Ryan Ledson (free)
Kian Best (free)
Patrick Bauer (free)
Kian Taylor (free)
How much have Preston spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?
Preston total spend summer 2025: £0m Preston total income summer 2025: £0m Preston total net spend summer 2025: £0m
Latest Preston transfer rumours
You can find a complete list of the latest Preston transfer rumours by clicking here.
Preston squad
You can view Preston's current squad ahead of the 2025-26 season by clicking here.