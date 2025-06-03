Strasbourg defender Ismael Doukoure is offered the chance to sign for Chelsea this summer by BlueCo, according to a report.

Chelsea could supposedly try to use their Strasbourg connections to their advantage by making a move for talented defender Ismael Doukoure.

The Ligue 1 outfit and Chelsea's sister club entered the summer on the back of a stellar campaign under Liam Rosenior, who successfully guided Les Coureurs into Europe for next season.

A seventh-placed finish in the Ligue 1 table sufficed for a place in the Conference League playoff round, and Strasbourg ended the season only below Lyon on goal difference and just three points behind Nice in the final Champions League spot.

Twenty-one-year-old Doukoure was a fundamental part of Rosenior's successful Strasbourg side last season, making 31 appearances in the French top flight and coming up with one goal and one assist.

The 6ft defender functioned as a deep-lying midfielder in the first few months of the campaign, but he switched to centre-back for the second half of the season and can also play as a right-back.

Doukoure 'offered chance' to join Chelsea this summer

© Imago

However, Doukoure's long-term future is clouded in uncertainty, as he is about to enter the final 12 months of his deal with Strasbourg, potentially putting the French side under pressure to find a buyer this summer.

According to L'Equipe, though, BlueCo will do everything in their power to ensure that he remains in their network, as Todd Boehly and co believe that he has the potential to become a world-class centre-back.

Chelsea and Strasbourg's owners have supposedly gone as far as to offer Doukoure a switch to Stamford Bridge this summer, but he has also been the subject of inquiries from other English and German teams.

The 21-year-old came through the youth ranks at Lille and Valenciennes before joining Strasbourg for £1.3m in January 2022, since when he has scored two goals and provided two assists in 86 games for Les Coureurs.

Doukoure is yet to make his senior debut for the France national team, but he has won eight caps for the Under-21s and was called up to the Bleuets squad for this summer's European Championship.

Which defenders could leave Chelsea this summer?

© Imago

The heart of defence is arguably low down Chelsea's priority list at the moment, as Trevoh Chalobah made a huge impression under Enzo Maresca following his January loan return from Crystal Palace.

Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo also proved their worth to the manager, although Aaron Anselmino and Wesley Fofana have struggled with injuries, and Benoit Badiashile is out of favour.

The latter could very well be moved on to create space for Doukoure, and former Monaco defender Badiashile is believed to be attracting interest from another Ligue 1 giant.

Axel Disasi's future must also be sorted out following his loan return from Aston Villa, who could still try for a permanent deal, but the Frenchman is not expected to continue in West London.