Charlton Athletic 2025 summer transfers: Every confirmed signing and sale for Nathan Jones's side

By
Charlton 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs
© Imago
Track all of Charlton's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

After five seasons in League One, Charlton Athletic will be back in the Championship for the 2025-26 season following their playoff glory in Nathan Jones's first season at the helm. That being said, this is the weakest of the three promoted sides, at least on paper, so Jones will have to make more than a few additions to improve the squad during the summer. Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Charlton's summer transfer business.


Charlton confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Sonny Carey (free from Blackpool)

 

Charlton confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025


Thierry Small (undisclosed to Preston North End)


How much have Charlton spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?


Charlton total spend summer 2025: Â£0m Charlton total income summer 2025: Â£0m Charlton total net spend summer 2025: Â£0m


Latest Charlton transfer rumours


You can find a complete list of the latest Charlton transfer rumours by clicking here.


Charlton squad


You can view Charlton's current squad ahead of the 2025-26 season by clicking here.

ID:573992:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect1676:
Written by
Vladimir Kovacevic
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Manchester City players celebrate gaining promotion from the third tier after winning the playoff final on May 30, 1999
Read Next:
Greatest League One playoff finals ever
>
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Nathan Jones Football