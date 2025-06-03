Charlton 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

After five seasons in League One, Charlton Athletic will be back in the Championship for the 2025-26 season following their playoff glory in Nathan Jones's first season at the helm. That being said, this is the weakest of the three promoted sides, at least on paper, so Jones will have to make more than a few additions to improve the squad during the summer. Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Charlton's summer transfer business.
Charlton confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025
Sonny Carey (free from Blackpool)
Charlton confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025
Thierry Small (undisclosed to Preston North End)
How much have Charlton spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?
Charlton total spend summer 2025: Â£0m Charlton total income summer 2025: Â£0m Charlton total net spend summer 2025: Â£0m
Latest Charlton transfer rumours
Charlton squad
