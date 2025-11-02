Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Championship clash between Charlton Athletic and West Bromwich Albion, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Charlton Athletic will look to extend their four-game unbeaten run when they welcome West Bromwich Albion to The Valley on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Baggies will be desperate to return to winning ways after taking just a point from their last three matches.

Match preview

Charlton have proven to be a tough team to beat in recent times, having lost just one of their previous nine Championship matches (W4, D4).

The Addicks have collected eight points in a four-game unbeaten streak since they lost to Preston North End at the start of October.

After beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at home, Charlton went on to hammer Ipswich Town 3-0 at Portman Road, before playing out a 1-1 draw with Hull City in their final outing of October.

They experienced a repeat of that scoreline in Saturday's home clash against Swansea City, which saw Charlie Kelman's first Charlton goal cancelled out by Adam Idah.

Having collected 20 points from 13 games, Nathan Jones's side will head into the midweek round of fixtures in eighth place and two points adrift of the top six.

They are set to face West Brom for the first time in five years, with the Addicks searching for their first head-to-head victory since picking up a 2-1 away win in the Premier League in September 2005.

West Brom will head to the capital with aspirations of returning to winning ways after taking just one point from their last three matches.

The Baggies suffered back-to-back away defeats against Watford and Ipswich, before they were held to a goalless draw in Saturday's home clash with basement side Sheffield Wednesday.

As a result of their poor form, Ryan Mason's side have slipped to 12th spot in the Championship table, leaving them four points adrift of the top six ahead of their trip to The Valley.

The Baggies have experienced mixed fortunes on the road this season after winning three and drawing four of their seven away league games.

West Brom have proven tough to beat in their recent visits to The Valley, having avoided defeat in their last six away matches against Charlton (W2, D4).

The opening goal could be crucial to West Brom's hopes of picking up a positive result on Tuesday, considering they lost all four Championship matches in which they have conceded first this season.

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

D L W W D D

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

W L W L L D

Team News

Charlton defender Josh Edwards is out with an ankle injury, while it remains to be seen whether striker Matty Godden will be ready for Tuesday’s fixture.

The Addicks are sweating over the fitness of Reece Burke and Amari’i Bell after the pair were forced off in Saturday’s draw with Swansea.

Jones will have to shuffle his pack if the duo are unable to play a role in the midweek contest, which could open the door for Kayne Ramsay and Miles Leaburn to start.

As for the visitors, attacker Jed Wallace remains unavailable for selection as he continues to work his way back from a calf problem.

Toby Collyer and Jayson Molumby could also miss out after being absent from the last three matches with muscle injuries.

Karlan Grant came off the bench to play around 30 minutes on Saturday, and he will now be hoping to make his first start since August.

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Ramsay, Jones, Gillesphey; Bree, Coventry, Docherty, Campbell; Carey; Leaburn, Kelman

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

Griffiths; Gilchrist, Phillips, Mepham, Styles; Diakite, Mowatt; Grant, Price, Johnston; Maja

We say: Charlton Athletic 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Charlton have won two of their last three home matches, and considering West Brom have lost three of their previous four away outings, we think the Addicks will make full use of home advantage to claim a narrow victory in Tuesday's encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



