Preview:Charlton Athletic vs Swansea City - prediction, team news, lineups

After losing to Manchester City in the EFL Cup in midweek, Swansea City will turn their focus back to Championship action for Saturday's meeting with Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

The Addicks are sitting in sixth spot in the Championship standings, while the visitors are three points adrift in 13th position.

Match preview

After winning promotion via the League One playoffs, Charlton have quickly adapted to the challenge of the Championship in their first season in the second tier since 2019-20.

The Addicks are currently operating in the top six after winning five, drawing four and losing three of their 12 league outings.

Nathan Jones's side have put together a three-game unbeaten run, which started with a 2-1 home victory against struggling Sheffield Wednesday.

They then pulled off a statement 3-0 away win against Ipswich Town, before Luke Berry netted a stoppage-time equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw in last Saturday's away clash with Hull City.

After picking up a point at the MKM Stadium, the Addicks will now return to the familiar surroundings of The Valley, where they have recorded four victories, one draw and one defeat in six competitive home games this term.

The Addicks will hope home advantage can be a difference maker on Saturday, as they look to claim their first competitive win over Swansea since winning 2-0 in August 2008.

While Charlton have had a full week to prepare, Swansea will have to contend with a relatively quick turnaround after facing Manchester City in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday.

Goncalo Franco opened the scoring in the 12th minute to get the Swans off to a dream start, before Man City showed their Premier League quality to turn the game in their favour.

Jeremy Doku netted a first-half equaliser before Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki scored late on in the second period to quash Swansea's dreams of repeating their EFL Cup triumph from 2012-13.

Alan Sheehan's side will turn their focus back to league matters, with the Swans looking to claim back-to-back league wins after beating struggling Norwich City 2-1 last weekend.

Crucially, that result ended a three-game winless run and represented their first league victory at the Swansea.com stadium since their opening home game against Sheffield United on August 16.

Swansea may fancy their chances of picking up a positive result at The Valley on Saturday, having avoided defeat in their last three meetings with Charlton, including a narrow 1-0 home win in their most recent encounter in January 2020.

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

W D L W W D

Swansea City Championship form:

W L D L W L

Swansea City form (all competitions):

D W L D L W

Team News

Jones told Charlton's in-house media team that Josh Edwards is still a "little way off" from returning to action, having already missed the last five matches through injury.

In positive news, the Charlton boss said Matty Godden is a "lot closer" to making his return, although it remains to be seen whether he makes Saturday's squad.

James Bree, Conor Coventry and Charlie Kelman will all be holding out for recalls after dropping down to the bench for the draw with Hull.

As for Swansea, Malick Yalcouye will serve the final match of a three-game ban, while Marko Stamenic is unlikely to be involved due to personal reasons.

After making several changes in midweek, Sheehan could recall Lawrence Vigouroux, Ben Cabango, Ronald, Liam Cullen and Eom Ji-sung.

Zan Vipotnik is also set to return to the starting lineup, with Swansea's star striker looking to add to his six-goal league tally for the season.

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Bree, Jones, Gillesphey, Apter, Bell; Carey, Coventry, Docherty; Campbell, Kelman

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Key, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon; Franco, Galbraith; Ronald, Cullen, Eom; Zipotnik

We say: Charlton Athletic 1-1 Swansea City

Charlton will be aiming to continue their fine run of form with a third consecutive home win, but we think the Addicks may have to settle for a point on Saturday, considering that Swansea have been a tough nut to crack on the road with just one defeat in their last four away matches.

