Man City will be glad to see the back of a disappointing 2024-25 season as they begin to recharge their batteries before returning to action at the FIFA Club World Cup held in the United States later this month.

Seeking to make a swift return to the summit of English football, Pep Guardiola and co are embarking on a new era at the Etihad Stadium, with new sporting director Hugo Viana one of the leading figures at the club in charge of recruitment.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at Man City's top targets, budget, most likely signings and priority positions for the 2025 summer transfer window.



Man City's budget for 2025 summer transfer window

© Imago

After winning an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title in 2023-24, Man City only made two signings last summer in the form of Ilkay Gundogan and Savinho - the former returned on a free transfer from Barcelona while the latter joined from Troyes for an initial £21m.

Meanwhile, Julian Alvarez was sold for a club-record £82m fee to Atletico Madrid and Man City were unable to recruit a suitable replacement, leaving them short in the attacking department.

Citizens chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has since acknowledged that the club "should have been more aggressive" in the summer transfer market, and it ultimately "ended up costing us this year."

Around £180m was spent on four new signings in January - Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Nico Gonzalez - and Guardiola is expected to have a healthy transfer budget ahead of the new season as City continue their squad rebuild.

One reason why Man City are able to splash the cash this summer is because they have generated over £175m from selling academy players alone over the last three years, contributing to the club making record revenues for successive years.

Man City's total budget is unknown, but it is thought that the club could spent in excess of £250m on new players this summer, and they could spend more if some high-profile players depart.



Man City's top targets for 2025 summer transfer window

© Imago

It has been reported that Man City will target at least four major summers signings as part of a squad overhaul, on top of the four additions made last January.

The Citizens' primary target for the No.8 position is Serie A Midfielder of the Year Tijjani Reijnders, while Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White is also thought to be high on their list of midfield targets.

With club legend Kevin De Bruyne leaving upon the expiration of his contract this summer, versatile Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki has emerged as their leading target now that a big-money move for Liverpool-bound Florian Wirtz is no longer on the cards.

In defence, Man City are understood to have stepped up their interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers' left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, while Newcastle United's Valentino Livramento is one of their main targets at right-back, with the likes of Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso and Nicolo Savona, and Flamengo's Wesley also on their radar.



Man City's priority positions for 2025 summer transfer window

© Imago

With at least four major signings on Man City's wishlist, Viana is said to be working on recruiting two midfielders, a left-back and a right-back ahead of the new season.

Few will be surprised to see the Citizens prioritise the addition of a new creative, attack-minded midfielder this summer to fill the void left by De Bruyne.

Signing a new No.8 - a box-to-box, versatile central midfielder who can contribute at both ends of the pitch - is also high on Man City's list of prioritises, especially with Gundogan turning 35 years of age in October.

The Citizens will also be keen to reinforce in the full-back department, particularly at right-back as 34-year-old Kyle Walker is expected to leave the club permanently this summer following a brief loan spell at AC Milan last season.

Guardiola used Josko Gvardiol and midfielder Nico O'Reilly at left-back last season, but signing a natural player for that position could be on the cards this summer, especially if Guardiola wishes to use Gvardiol as a central defender more often in 2025-26.

Meanwhile, Man City may also have to step up their interest in a new first-choice goalkeeper if Saudi-linked Ederson is to call time on his eight-year stay at the Etihad, although Guardiola has recently suggested that both the Brazilian and Stefan Ortega will stay at the club this summer.

The Citizens could be tempted to strengthen their squad further with a new forward player, but midfield and full-back reinforcements seem to be higher on the club's list of priorities at present.



Man City's most likely signings in 2025 summer transfer window

© IconSport / PA Photos

Al Mubarak has confirmed that several transfer targets have been "clearly identified" by Man City and their "objective" is to revamp Guardiola's squad before the FIFA Club World Cup.

As many as three new signings could realistically be arriving at the Etihad Stadium before the Citizens jet off to the United States later this month, including Milan star Reijnders and Wolves' Ait-Nouri.

Recent reports have claimed that Man City have reached an agreement with Milan to sign Reijnders for around â‚¬70m, while the Citizens are also expected to finalise a deal with Wolves for Ait-Nouri, who has given the green light to join Guardiola's side.

At a time when Cherki has hinted at leaving Lyon this summer, Man City have recently stepped up their pursuit of the 21-year-old and remain in talks over a deal that could be worth in excess of â‚¬30m.

Meanwhile, Moves for Livramento and Gibbs-White later on in the summer transfer window will likely depend on whether Man City can persuade Newcastle and Nottingham Forest respectively to lower their £70m valuations of the English duo.

