Man United transfer news: Ruben Amoim's side 'expecting offers' for 25-year-old as summer 'preference' is made clear

Man United 'expecting offers' for attacker as summer 'preference' is made clear
Manchester United are reportedly expecting to receive offers for one of their attackers who they would prefer to sell this summer.

Manchester United are reportedly expecting to receive offers for Antony and would prefer to sell the attacker this summer.

The 25-year-old made the move to La Liga club Real Betis on loan in the January transfer window after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford, not starting a single Premier League match in the first half of the 2024-25 season.

Antony was given a new lease of life under the tutelage of Manuel Pellegrini at Betis where he established himself as an important first-team player, contributing with nine goals and five assists in 26 appearances to help the club finish sixth in La Liga and reach the Conference League final.

The Brazil international's loan spell with Betis is now up and, as things stands, he will return to Man United where he is facing an uncertain future under head coach Ruben Amorim.

Antony recently dropped the biggest indication that his long-term future is not with Betis, after taking to social media to bid farewell to the Spanish club.

What does the future hold for Antony?

"Today is the day to thank one of the most beautiful chapters of my life," Antony said in a statement on Instagram. "From the first step into this club, I felt something different. It was like coming home, like finding a piece of myself that I thought I had lost. With you, I started to smile again.

"Thank you for welcoming me as one of your own. Thank you for giving me back the joy of playing football.

"And thank you for reminding me why I fell in love with the game. My home, my people, thank you so much."

After suffering defeat in the Conference League final to Chelsea last month, Antony acknowledged that he has "a lot of affection for Betis", but he is unsure about where he will be playing his club football next season, suggesting that the final decision will be made by his current club Man United.

Man Utd expecting offers for Antony, would prefer to sell this summer

According to Sky Sports News, the Red Devils are expecting offers for Antony following an impressive showing at Betis and the lines of communication between both clubs remain open over a potential summer transfer.

The report adds that Betis are keen to sign Antony, but they will find it difficult to meet Man United's asking price in a permanent deal.

Reintegrating Antony into Amorim's first-team squad cannot be entirely ruled out, but Man United's preference is to sell the attacker over sending him out on loan again.

The Red Devils are keen to generate funds from player sales to put towards new signings, with Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo recently emerging as a leading target having received a major boost in their pursuit of his signature.

Betis are not the only team that have been linked with Antony, as the likes of Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad and Juventus have also emerged as possible destinations for the South American in recent days.

