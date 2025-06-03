Leicester 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of Leicester's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Leicester City are gearing up for life back in the second tier in 2025-26 following a one-year return to the Premier League, and they will hope to again be among the front-runners for promotion this time around.

However, with threats of points deductions and financial issues hanging over their heads, the futures of their manager, players and team hang in the balance heading into the summer window.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Leicester's summer transfer business.

Leicester confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Leicester confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Daniel Iversen (free to Preston)

Danny Ward (free)

Jamie Vardy (free)

How much have Leicester spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Leicester total spend summer 2025: £0m

Leicester total income summer 2025: £0m

Leicester total net spend summer 2025: £0m



Latest Leicester transfer rumours

You can find a complete list of the latest Leicester transfer rumours by clicking here.



Leicester squad

You can view Leicester's current squad ahead of the 2025-26 season by clicking here.

