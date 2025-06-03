Middlesbrough 2025 summer transfers: Every confirmed signing and sale

Middlesbrough 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs
Track all of Middlesbrough's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Middlesbrough were in the race for the playoffs the entire 2024-25 season, but after a poor run in the final stretch, they finished the campaign 10th in the Championship.

That ultimately cost manager Michael Carrick his job, leaving the club's hierarchy with the task of bringing in a new manager as well as new players this summer in an effort to push for promotion back to the Premier League.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Middlesbrough's summer transfer business.


Middlesbrough confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Middlesbrough confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Anfernee Dijksteel (free)
George Gitau (free)


How much have Middlesbrough spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Middlesbrough total spend summer 2025: £0m

Middlesbrough total income summer 2025: £0m

Middlesbrough total net spend summer 2025: £0m


Latest Middlesbrough transfer rumours

You can find a complete list of the latest Middlesbrough transfer rumours by clicking here.


Middlesbrough squad

You can view Middlesbrough's current squad ahead of the 2025-26 season by clicking here.

Written by
Vladimir Kovacevic
