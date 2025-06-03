Norwich 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Liam Manning will take the reins at Norwich City for the 2025-26 campaign looking to re-establish the Canaries as promotion contenders. There is plenty of work to be done on that front after they finished in the bottom half last season, though, meaning that this summer's transfer window is an important one for those at Carrow Road. Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Norwich's summer transfer business.
Norwich confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025
Jacob Wright (£2.3m from Man City)
Daniel Grimshaw (undisclosed from Plymouth Argyle)
Norwich confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025
Jonathan Rowe (£14m to Marseille)
Angus Gunn (free)
Jacob Lungi Sorensen (free)
Onel Hernandez (free)
Archie Mair (free)
How much have Norwich spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?
Norwich total spend summer 2025: £2.3m Norwich total income summer 2025: £14m Norwich total net profit summer 2025: £11.7m
Latest Norwich transfer rumours
You can find a complete list of the latest Norwich transfer rumours by clicking here.
Norwich squad
You can view Norwich's current squad ahead of the 2025-26 season by clicking here.