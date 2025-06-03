Norwich City 2025 summer transfers: Every confirmed signing and sale

By
Norwich 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs
© Imago
Track all of Norwich's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Liam Manning will take the reins at Norwich City for the 2025-26 campaign looking to re-establish the Canaries as promotion contenders. There is plenty of work to be done on that front after they finished in the bottom half last season, though, meaning that this summer's transfer window is an important one for those at Carrow Road. Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Norwich's summer transfer business.


Norwich confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Jacob Wright (£2.3m from Man City)

Daniel Grimshaw (undisclosed from Plymouth Argyle)

Norwich confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Jonathan Rowe (£14m to Marseille)

Angus Gunn (free)

Jacob Lungi Sorensen (free)

Onel Hernandez (free)

Archie Mair (free)


How much have Norwich spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?


Norwich total spend summer 2025: £2.3m Norwich total income summer 2025: £14m Norwich total net profit summer 2025: £11.7m


Latest Norwich transfer rumours


You can find a complete list of the latest Norwich transfer rumours by clicking here.


Norwich squad


You can view Norwich's current squad ahead of the 2025-26 season by clicking here.

ID:574020:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2495:
Written by
Vladimir Kovacevic
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Manchester City's Jacob Wright on September 25, 2024
Read Next:
Permanent Man City transfer to go through in "not too distant future"
>
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Daniel Grimshaw Onel Hernandez Archie Mair Angus Gunn Jacob Wright Jonathan Rowe Jacob Lungi Sorensen Liam Manning Football