Norwich 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of Norwich's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Liam Manning will take the reins at Norwich City for the 2025-26 campaign looking to re-establish the Canaries as promotion contenders. There is plenty of work to be done on that front after they finished in the bottom half last season, though, meaning that this summer's transfer window is an important one for those at Carrow Road. Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Norwich's summer transfer business.



Norwich confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Jacob Wright (£2.3m from Man City)

Daniel Grimshaw (undisclosed from Plymouth Argyle)

Norwich confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Jonathan Rowe (£14m to Marseille)

Angus Gunn (free)

Jacob Lungi Sorensen (free)

Onel Hernandez (free)

Archie Mair (free)

How much have Norwich spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

£2.3m£14m£11.7m

Latest Norwich transfer rumours

Norwich squad