Ipswich 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of Ipswich's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

After just one season in the Premier League, Ipswich Town are back in the Championship and their relegation was a known fact for a while after they finished the season 16 points adrift of safety and with their lowest-ever points total. Despite all this, the Tractor Boys decided to stick with their long-term manager Kieran McKenna, hoping he can put them right back in the mix for promotion next season. Ipswich have a quality team for the Championship, so they will likely avoid making too many changes this summer, although we certainly expect them to refresh the squad with a few arrivals. Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Ipswich's summer transfer business.



Ipswich confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Ipswich confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Massimo Luongo (free)

Liam Delap (£30m to Chelsea)

How much have Ipswich spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

£0m£30m£30m

Latest Ipswich transfer rumours

Ipswich squad