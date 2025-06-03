Ipswich 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

After just one season in the Premier League, Ipswich Town are back in the Championship and their relegation was a known fact for a while after they finished the season 16 points adrift of safety and with their lowest-ever points total. Despite all this, the Tractor Boys decided to stick with their long-term manager Kieran McKenna, hoping he can put them right back in the mix for promotion next season. Ipswich have a quality team for the Championship, so they will likely avoid making too many changes this summer, although we certainly expect them to refresh the squad with a few arrivals. Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Ipswich's summer transfer business.
Ipswich confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025
No confirmed signings yet!
Ipswich confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025
Massimo Luongo (free)
Liam Delap (£30m to Chelsea)
How much have Ipswich spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?
Ipswich total spend summer 2025: £0m Ipswich total income summer 2025: £30m Ipswich total net spend summer 2025: £30m
Latest Ipswich transfer rumours
Ipswich squad
