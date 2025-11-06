Preview:Swansea vs Ipswich - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Swansea City and Ipswich Town, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Swansea City play host to Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that they require to stay within touching distance of the mid-table spots in the Championship standings.

Although the home side are down in 17th position, they only trail their 10th-placed opponents by three points.

Match preview

Having conceded just 15 goals in 14 Championship matches this season, Swansea can be satisfied that the defensive aspect of their game is at a high level.

However, Wednesday's 2-1 defeat at Preston North End extended their run of failing to score more than twice in a league fixture during 2025-26.

Alan Sheehan has backed his side to eventually find their stride in the final third, and the pressure remains off to a certain degree with there being an eight-point gap to the relegation zone.

Nevertheless, Swansea's recent return of five points from six games - their only win coming against 22nd-placed Norwich City - has left them six points adrift of the playoff spots.

On a slightly more positive note, just two defeats have been posted in seven games on home territory, albeit all but five of the goals that they have conceded coming in front of their own supporters.

As far as Ipswich are concerned, it has gone under the radar that they have lost just twice in their most recent 10 matches in the second tier.

Since losing back-to-back fixtures to Middlesbrough and Charlton Athletic, Kieran McKenna's side have responded with seven points from a possible nine.

Victories over West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers were followed by a 1-1 draw with Watford on Tuesday night, Ipswich unable to find a winner despite quickly equalising in the first half after falling behind.

Ipswich have completed just five away fixtures this campaign, their only success coming courtesy of thrashing QPR by a 4-1 scoreline in their last such fixture.

McKenna will also be satisfied that only six goals have been shipped during those matches.

Swansea City Championship form:

L D L W D L

Swansea City form (all competitions):

D L W L D L

Ipswich Town Championship form:

W L L W W D

Team News

A number of changes are expected to be made to the Swansea XI with Eom Ji-Sung and Zan Vipotnik both in line for recalls in the final third.

Ishe Samuels-Smith may also be provided with a first Championship start at left centre-back or left wing-back after his assist at Preston.

With this being the final game before the international break, midfielder Marko Stamenic could remain absent for personal reasons.

If changes are made to the Ipswich XI, Marcelino Nunez and Jack Clarke appear most likely to be recalled.

The likes of Leif Davis, Harry Clarke and Sammie Szmodics all remained sidelined through injury.

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Cabango, Burgess, Samuels-Smith; Key, Franco, Galbraith, Tymon; Eom, Cullen; Vipotnik

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; Furlong, O'Shea, Kipre, Johnson; Matusiwa, Cajuste; Clarke, Nunez, Philogene; Hirst

We say: Swansea City 1-2 Ipswich Town

With both of these teams suffering disappointment in midweek, they will be eager to bounce back before the international break. However, we can only back Ipswich to extend their unbeaten record to a fourth match with a hard-fought victory.

