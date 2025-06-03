Swansea 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of Swansea's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

After securing a top-half finish in 2024-25, Swansea City fans may have designs on pushing for a playoff place during the upcoming campaign.

Alan Sheehan's side will likely need to strengthen in order for that to become a reality, making the summer transfer window a hugely important once for the South Wales outfit.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Swansea's summer transfer business.

Swansea confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Zeidane Inoussa (£5m from Hacken)

Bobby Wales (£300k from Kilmarnock)

Swansea confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Joe Allen (retired)

Kristian Pedersen (free)

Cyrus Christie (free)

Jon McLaughlin (free)

Kyle Naughton (free)

How much have Swansea spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Swansea total spend summer 2025: £5.3m

Swansea total income summer 2025: £0m

Swansea total net loss summer 2025: £5.3m



Latest Swansea transfer rumours

Swansea squad

