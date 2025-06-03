Oxford 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Oxford United are gearing up for a second successive season in the Championship, having beaten the drop by four points in their first season back in the second tier last term.
The team fired Des Buckingham, who earned them promotion to the Championship, after a string of bad results in December, appointing Gary Rowett as the new manager. Rowett stabilised the situation, ensuring the U's did not go back to League One, so he will now get a chance to improve the team as he wishes this transfer window.
Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Oxford United's summer transfer business.
Oxford United confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025
No confirmed signings yet!
Oxford United confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025
Max Woltman (free)
Joe Bennett (free)
Josh McEachran (free)
How much have Oxford United spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?
Oxford United total spend summer 2025: £0m
Oxford United total income summer 2025: £0m
Oxford United total net spend summer 2025: £0m
Latest Oxford United transfer rumours
You can find a complete list of the latest Oxford United transfer rumours by clicking here.
Oxford United squad
You can view Oxford United's current squad ahead of the 2025-26 season by clicking here.