Rangers 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Rangers have a turbulent summer ahead after deciding not to keep Barry Ferguson as the team's permanent manager. Ferguson took over the helm from Philippe Clement in February, but he failed to change the team's fortunes.

With Rangers failing to win a single trophy last season, this summer they will both look for a new manager and, most likely, for more than a few fresh faces to help them strengthen the squad and be more competitive against their fierce rivals Celtic, who have won the title in the Scottish Premiership four times in a row.

Rangers confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Lyall Cameron (undisclosed from Dundee FC)

Rangers confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Tom Lawrence (free)

Ianis Hagi (free)

Adam Devine (free)

Cole McKinnon (free)

Leon Balogun (free)

How much have Rangers spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Rangers total spend summer 2025: £0m

Rangers total income summer 2025: £0m

Rangers total net spend summer 2025: £0m



Latest Rangers transfer rumours

Rangers squad

