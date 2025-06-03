Slot's summer saving: Fee for Nunez reduced by '£13m

Liverpool are likely to part ways with Darwin Nunez in the summer, but key decisions from Arne Slot will reportedly save the club £13m on his initial transfer fee.

Liverpool are reported to have saved in the region of £13m on Darwin Nunez's transfer fee due to Arne Slot's decision to bench the striker for much of the season.

The Reds enjoyed a remarkable 2024-25 campaign, winning the top-flight title for a record-equalling 20th time, and they now face the task of defending their crown.

Jeremie Frimpong has already been brought to the club, while the likes of Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz are expected to also arrive at Anfield this summer.

Wirtz's transfer fee could be significantly in excess of £100m, and given the team may have to conduct further business in the window, it would not be surprising if the Merseysiders looked to recoup as much money from sales as possible.

However, Portuguese outlet A Bola claim that boss Slot has helped the team's finances as his decision to start Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota up front for large periods last term means Benfica are anticipating a maximum payment of £72m from Liverpool upon Nunez's departure, down from the top-end figure of £85m.

Where did it go wrong for Nunez?

During his three seasons at Anfield, Nunez has frequently been criticised for his finishing ability, with pundits highlighting that he has shown little development in the final third.

His tally of five Premier League goals in 2024-25 was down from the 11 goals he managed in 2023-24, while he only managed to score nine times in 2022-23.

Slot has also insisted that he prefers his number nine to facilitate play for others, and that meant that Nunez was never likely to succeed under the Dutchman considering the Uruguayan does not excel when dropping deep to collect the ball.

Who will lead the line next?

The Reds have been linked with a number of strikers in recent weeks, with some reports suggesting that they hold interest in Chelsea target Hugo Ekitike.

Ekitike would fit the mould as a facilitator nine, but it remains to be seen if the club are willing to match Eintracht Frankfurt's £86m demands for the forward.

Atletico Madrid attacker Julian Alvarez has also been linked in the past, but he too would be costly, and it is hard to see Liverpool spending close to £100m on another forward after Wirtz.